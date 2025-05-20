Equity indices open higher on global tailwinds and sectoral strength; gold prices surge on weaker dollar

CHENNAI: Indian benchmark equity indices began Tuesday’s session in positive territory, tracking firm cues from Asia-Pacific markets and optimism surrounding China’s latest rate cut. The BSE Sensex opened at 82,116.17, gaining 56.75 points or 0.07%, while the NSE Nifty50 rose by 50.75 points or 0.20% to 24,996.20.

Broader markets underperformed in early trade. The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices slipped 0.12% and 0.09% respectively.

Sectoral Trends

Most sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green, with Nifty Metal leading gains, buoyed by hopes of increased Chinese demand following fresh economic stimulus. The lone underperformer was the Nifty Healthcare index, which traded marginally lower amid mixed earnings sentiment.

Global Cues and Central Bank Moves

Asia-Pacific stocks rose broadly on Tuesday, supported by central bank actions and steady investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.05%, and Topix added 0.72% and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.34%. While Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 0.77%.

Markets responded to China’s decision to cut key lending rates, the first such move since October 2024. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) reduced the 1-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points to 3.0%, and the 5-year LPR to 3.5% from 3.6%, amid rising trade tensions and faltering economic growth.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy decision, where a 25 bps rate cut to 3.85% is expected as inflation pressures ease.