Market ends sharply lower on Tuesday; Sensex and Nifty50 witness significant declines

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, following broad-based selling across most sectors. Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50, both witnessed significant declines, with losses exceeding 1%.

The BSE Sensex fell by 872.98 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 81,186.44. The index traded within a wide range, moving between 82,250.42 and 81,153.70 during the session.

Similarly, the Nifty50 closed down by 261.55 points, or 1.05%, at 24,683.90.

Sectoral and Stock Performance

Barring a few stocks such as Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), most of the Sensex constituents ended in the red. The biggest drag came from Eternal, which plunged 4.24%, followed by Maruti Suzuki (-2.7%), UltraTech Cement (-2.04%), Power Grid (-2%), and Nestlé India (-1.9%). These losses outweighed gains in Tata Steel (up 1.27%), Infosys (up 0.23%), and TCS (up 0.07%).