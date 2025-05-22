Apple designer Sir Jony Ive joins OpenAI through $6.5 billion io acquisition deal

CHENNAI: In a significant executive move with potentially far-reaching industry implications, OpenAI has announced a new partnership with Sir Jony Ive, the iconic British designer renowned for shaping Apple's most influential products, including the iPhone, iPod, and MacBook. The announcement comes as the Sam Altman-Elon Musk founded artificial intelligence research firm moves to expand its presence in consumer hardware, signaling a bold step in AI-integrated device development.
Partnership Structure:
According to global media reports, OpenAI will acquire io, a design-focused startup founded by Sir Jony Ive, in a deal valuing the company at approximately $6.4 billion. OpenAI previously held a 23% stake in io.
Ive will assume "deep design and creative responsibilities" across OpenAI. His role will focus on leading the design and vision for a new family of AI-first consumer hardware products.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, stated the partnership aims to “completely reimagine what it means to use a computer,” with plans to develop a new generation of devices centered around AI integration.
Context and Market Impact:
This announcement underscores OpenAI's intent to compete in the hardware space, traditionally dominated by firms like Apple, Google, and Meta, which are also ramping up their AI-powered devices.
Ive's return to consumer hardware via OpenAI is seen as a direct challenge to Apple, which has been criticized for lagging in AI innovation. The market responded swiftly, with Apple shares dropping over 2% following the news.
Ive, who spent more than 30 years at Apple and left in 2019 to launch his own creative agency LoveFrom, is widely credited with helping revive Apple’s brand through iconic product design. LoveFrom will remain an independent entity.
Implications:
The move positions OpenAI as a serious player in the AI hardware ecosystem, enabling it to build devices that are deeply integrated with its language models and other AI technologies.
It sets the stage for a new wave of competition in AI-native hardware, potentially reshaping consumer expectations and market dynamics.
According to industry experts, Ive’s influence could lead to a new era of human-centric design in AI, aligning technological advancements with intuitive user experiences.
Referring to a video announcing the Open AI acquisition of io, BBC on Wednesday quoted Sir Jony Ive saying; “We are on the brink of a new generation of technology,” highlighting the transformative potential of the partnership.