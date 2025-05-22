Apple designer Sir Jony Ive joins OpenAI through $6.5 billion io acquisition deal

CHENNAI: In a significant executive move with potentially far-reaching industry implications, OpenAI has announced a new partnership with Sir Jony Ive, the iconic British designer renowned for shaping Apple's most influential products, including the iPhone, iPod, and MacBook. The announcement comes as the Sam Altman-Elon Musk founded artificial intelligence research firm moves to expand its presence in consumer hardware, signaling a bold step in AI-integrated device development.

Partnership Structure:

According to global media reports, OpenAI will acquire io, a design-focused startup founded by Sir Jony Ive, in a deal valuing the company at approximately $6.4 billion. OpenAI previously held a 23% stake in io.

Ive will assume "deep design and creative responsibilities" across OpenAI. His role will focus on leading the design and vision for a new family of AI-first consumer hardware products.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, stated the partnership aims to “completely reimagine what it means to use a computer,” with plans to develop a new generation of devices centered around AI integration.