Markets today: Indices to remain weak in the opening amid key pharma, FMCG results

Other Stocks in Focus Today

IndusInd Bank, mainly due to Q4 FY25 net loss of ₹2,328.9 crore as against a profit last year. Other major concerns about the stock are over accounting lapses, microfinance fraud, forensic audit, and top management exits. So analysts expect a likely sharp sell-off.

RVNL could also face a cautious watch due lowered Q4 net profit and revenue. This stock may face mild selling unless new order wins or guidance supports price.

Indigo promoter InterGlobe Aviation could be a positive pick as it recorded Q4 profit of ₹3,067.5 crore, up 62% year-on-year. It has also announced dividend of ₹10/share and strong operational growth.

Refex Renewables is another stock to watch as its losses narrowed year-on-year. But, the withdrawal of its Rs 160 crore rights issue may dent investor sentiment.

Oil India's Q4 profit was down 21% compared to the year ago period due to soft crude & gas prices. Despite production growth, price realisation pressures remain.

NALCO and Indian hotels are the other two stocks with a strong positive sentiments.

Key Economic & Sectoral Themes

Public sector metal stocks may see buying after NALCO's strong earnings. Private Banks (especially mid-tier) may see broad pressure post IndusInd results. Aviation and travel sector to benefit from IndiGo’s performance.

However, cautious moves are expected in pharma and FMCG ahead of results from Sun Pharma, ITC.