Tata Motors aims to outpace industry growth in passenger vehicle sales in FY26

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors expects its passenger vehicle (PV) sales to outpace industry growth this fiscal, driven by new launches and model upgrades. The automaker on Thursday launched the all-new version of Altroz to strengthen its presence in the premium hatchback segment and will launch the Harrier.ev next month, followed by the highly anticipated Sierra SUV later this year.

“The growth will continue to be in low single digit like 4-5% for the PV industry this fiscal. In the last few years, Tata Motors hardly had any launches. This year, however, is going to be a year of launches. So, we expect a much higher growth than the industry,” Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, told TNIE. The company also aims to reclaim a 25% market share in the premium hatchback segment.

PV sales in India moderated last fiscal. As per Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, retail PV sales in the domestic market grew by 4.9% at 41,53,432 units in FY25 as compared to 39,60,602 units in FY24. Tata Motors' retail sales had declined marginally to 5,35,960 in FY25 units as compared to 5,39,567 units in FY24, as per FADA data.

The maker of the Punch and Nexon SUVs announced plans to expand its retail footprint in India and strengthen its international presence in FY26. “We have re-entered Sri Lanka, entered Mauritius, and will soon tap into larger markets. We aim to be present in at least 4-5 new markets within the next year," said Srivatsa.