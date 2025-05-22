View: Minds, machines & morality: Indian leadership in ethical AI

The world is grappling with the ethical challenges of artificial intelligence – from biased algorithms to invasive surveillance and job disruption. Amidst a fragmented global approach to AI governance, India’s unique blend of digital innovation and civilizational wisdom offers a moral compass to ensure technology serves humanity rightfully.
India’s leadership in ethical tech is primarily anchored in its pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) – systems like Aadhaar and UPI demonstrate how to deliver inclusive, privacy-conscious digital services at scale. Unlike corporate models reliant on a few tech giants, India has built these interoperable platforms as public digital commons with priority on open access, affordability and user rights.
This foundation now also positions the country as a living laboratory for equitable AI innovation. India’s vast socioeconomic diversity forces it to confront AI’s major ethical dilemmas firsthand even when AI is not fully rolled out. For example, algorithmic biases in facial recognition (racial disparities), hiring tools (linguistic discrimination), workforce displacement risks and gig economy exploitation are global challenges and solutions for these can derive insights gained by India in its digital delivery of services to vast diverse population.
It is here that India can model practical frameworks for responsible AI that balance innovation with safeguards for vulnerable populations. By proving that scale need not compromise equity, India offers a blueprint for AI governance rooted in real-world experience rather than theoretical ideals.
India now ranks among the world’s top five AI talent hubs, fueled by initiatives like Centres of Excellence in AI research and the #AIforAll strategy—a national framework prioritising inclusive access and fairness. Government programs such as the IndiaAI Mission are cultivating an indigenous ecosystem, including foundational models tailored to Indian languages and contexts, while platforms like BharatGen and BHASHINI exemplify homegrown innovation.
A thriving startup culture, industry-academia partnerships and a vast IT workforce amplify India’s shift from AI consumer to global innovator. With its unique blend of scalable digital infrastructure, linguistic diversity and ethical focus, India’s growing technical prowess strengthens its claim to shape international AI governance with both principled vision and operational credibility.
On the global stage, leveraging its tradition of strategic autonomy India can truly emerge as a leader. It has always sought to avoid choosing sides between the global powers, and instead promote an alternative that highlights democratic values and individual rights.
This geopolitical positioning is driven by both principle and pragmatism. India emphasizes technological sovereignty with policies of data governance and encourages local capacity-building in critical tech. Yet, India is also a pluralistic society that naturally aligns with open global collaboration across the spectrum. As a mediator in forums like the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), it blends principled commitments to rights with pragmatic tech sovereignty policies.
Many of the challenges we face today due to the increasing penetration of AI can be viewed through the lens of Indian philosophy, offering valuable guidance in our search for solutions. For instance, the ethical risks associated with AI-driven warfare—such as the dehumanization of conflict—find clear parallels in Indian epics. Arjuna’s moral crisis in the Mahabharata illustrates that life-and-death decisions require human ethical deliberation, not automated algorithms. Similarly, Ashwatthama’s irreversible deployment of the Brahmastra, and Arjuna’s intervention under the guidance of Sage Vyasa, underscore the need for “kill switches” and human-in-the-loop protocols to prevent the misuse of autonomous weapons.
Similarly, the increasing use of AI has led to threats of mass surveillance and erosion of human autonomy. Increasing use of deepfakes and user choice manipulation by intelligent algorithms are some examples. The Upanishads’ concept of Atman (the inviolable self) provides a philosophical basis to resist AI’s surveillance overreach, asserting that human dignity cannot be reduced to data points. Jainism’s Anuvrata (non-intrusion) reinforces the need for data minimization, prioritizing restraint over extraction.
AI’s accountability gaps—when systems cause harm via bias, misinformation, or unintended consequences—demand frameworks blending ancient wisdom with modern governance. The Nyaya school’s focus on traceable causality mirrors today’s need for explainable, auditable AI systems.
Gandhi’s Antyodaya can guide on stress-testing AI’s societal impact, ensuring safeguards for vulnerable populations. Together, these principles mandate clear, human-centric accountability chains—not algorithmic evasion—in AI governance.
(The author is Director-finance, Department of Telecommunication. The views expressed by the author are his own and do not reflect those of his department or the government)