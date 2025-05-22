View: Minds, machines & morality: Indian leadership in ethical AI

The world is grappling with the ethical challenges of artificial intelligence – from biased algorithms to invasive surveillance and job disruption. Amidst a fragmented global approach to AI governance, India’s unique blend of digital innovation and civilizational wisdom offers a moral compass to ensure technology serves humanity rightfully.

India’s leadership in ethical tech is primarily anchored in its pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) – systems like Aadhaar and UPI demonstrate how to deliver inclusive, privacy-conscious digital services at scale. Unlike corporate models reliant on a few tech giants, India has built these interoperable platforms as public digital commons with priority on open access, affordability and user rights.

This foundation now also positions the country as a living laboratory for equitable AI innovation. India’s vast socioeconomic diversity forces it to confront AI’s major ethical dilemmas firsthand even when AI is not fully rolled out. For example, algorithmic biases in facial recognition (racial disparities), hiring tools (linguistic discrimination), workforce displacement risks and gig economy exploitation are global challenges and solutions for these can derive insights gained by India in its digital delivery of services to vast diverse population.