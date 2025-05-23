Wipro CEO Pallia took home Rs 53.4 crore in FY25; Executive Chairman Rishad Premji's pay doubled

BENGALURU: Wipro CEO and MD Srinivas Pallia, who assumed the role in April last year, took home about Rs 53.4 crore ($6.27 million) in FY25, according to the IT services firm's latest 20-F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interestingly, Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji's remuneration more than doubled from Rs 6.4 crore in FY24 to about Rs 13.7 crore ($1.6 million) in FY25, due to the increase in the company's net profit.

In FY24, Rishad Premji did not take any variable pay. He was entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.35% on incremental consolidated net profits of the company over the previous fiscal year. "However, in light of the fact that the incremental consolidated net profits for fiscal year 2024 was negative, the company determined that no commission was payable for fiscal year 2024 to Premji," the company had said in its FY24 annual report.

In FY24, Wipro's former CEO Thierry Delaporte took home about Rs 166 crore, which made him the highest-paid CEO of the Indian IT sector.

There were no stock options granted to Rishad Premji in fiscal year 2025.