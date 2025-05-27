FDI inflows up 14% to $81 billion; Singapore top contributor

Amid concerns over India’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) plummeting 96% to just $0.4 billion in 2024–25, data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, paints a more nuanced picture. It shows that gross FDI inflows into India actually rose 14% to $81 billion during the year, up from $71.25 billion in 2023–24.

Of the total FDI in 2024–25, around $50 billion came through the automatic or government approval routes, $23.5 billion was reinvested earnings, and another $6.5 billion came in as other capital.

The services sector emerged as the top recipient of FDI equity, attracting 19% of total inflows, followed by computer software and hardware (16%) and trading (8%). FDI into the services sector rose sharply by 40.77% to $9.35 billion from $6.64 billion in the previous year. Meanwhile, FDI into manufacturing increased 18% to $19.04 billion compared to $16.12 billion in 2023–24.

Among states, Maharashtra attracted the largest share of FDI equity inflows at 39%, followed by Karnataka (13%) and Delhi (12%). On the source country front, Singapore led with a 19% share, followed by Mauritius (10%) and the United States (7%). Inflow from UAE showed the highest growth of almost 50% to $4.3 billion.