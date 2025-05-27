Flipkart to hire 5,000 employees in 2025

Walmart-backed ecommerce giant Flipkart will hire at least 5,000 employees in 2025 amid AI push. According to sources, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and chief human resources officer (CHRO) Seema Nair told employees at the company's townhall 'Flipster Connect' that the company will be hiring 5,000 employees and that a majority of these hires will be working at Flipkart Minutes, which is the firm's quick commerce arm and Super.money, its fintech platform.

They unveiled the hiring plan as an employee asked them about recruitment plans going forward considering the present market conditions and uncertainty environment. Sources also said that the CEO spoke about the ecommerce firm's strong uptick in customer growth and that the organisation is focused on Artificial Intelligence as there has been a 6X increase in investment in the AI space.

He also said that Minutes is doing well and that they are targeting 800 dark stores by the end of this year.