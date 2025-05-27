Flipkart to hire 5,000 employees in 2025

Walmart-backed ecommerce giant Flipkart will hire at least 5,000 employees in 2025 amid AI push. According to sources, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and chief human resources officer (CHRO) Seema Nair told employees at the company's townhall 'Flipster Connect' that the company will be hiring 5,000 employees and that a majority of these hires will be working at Flipkart Minutes, which is the firm's quick commerce arm and Super.money, its fintech platform.
They unveiled the hiring plan as an employee asked them about recruitment plans going forward considering the present market conditions and uncertainty environment. Sources also said that the CEO spoke about the ecommerce firm's strong uptick in customer growth and that the organisation is focused on Artificial Intelligence as there has been a 6X increase in investment in the AI space.
He also said that Minutes is doing well and that they are targeting 800 dark stores by the end of this year.
Last year, Flipkart announced its foray into quick commerce with Minutes to compete with players such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Zomato's Blinkit. The IPO-bound company has already initiated the shift of its domicile to India from Singapore.
In his address, Krishnamurthy also spoke about the flip back of the company and said that he was confident that they will continue to focus on profitability with a renewed emphasis on customer centricity. Last month, in a statement, Flipkart said, shifting the domicile reflects its deep and unwavering commitment to India and its remarkable growth.
"We are inspired by the Government of India’s strong vision and proactive initiatives in fostering a thriving business environment and ease of doing business, which have significantly shaped our journey. This move represents a natural evolution, aligning our holding structure with our core operations, the vast potential of the Indian economy and our technology and innovation-driven capabilities to foster digital transformation in India," it had said.