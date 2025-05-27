Business

Sakra World Hospital to build 500-bed facility valued at Rs 1000 crore in Bengaluru

The new facility complements Sakra’s existing 350-bed tertiary care centre in Marathahalli, advancing the group’s goal to expand by over 1,000 beds in Bengaluru in the coming years.
Image used for representational purposes
Express News Service
BENGALURU: Sakra World Hospital has appointed Tandem Healthcare, a healthcare-focused EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company, to design and build its second hospital in North Bengaluru. Spanning 6.8 lakh sq ft, this 500-bed facility is valued at Rs 1,000 crore.

Sakra World Hospital, a 100% FDI hospital in India, is run by Japanese firms Secom and Toyota Tsusho.

The new Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru will deliver healthcare through advanced clinical programs, including a Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program with LINAC, MR-LINAC, Gamma Knife, Brachytherapy, and nuclear medicine, alongside specialized Interventional Neuro & Rehab, Cardiology, and Mother & Child Programs with a premium C-Suite, the hospital said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tandem Healthcare to bring our vision of a world-class healthcare facility to life,” said Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital.

