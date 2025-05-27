Sakra World Hospital to build 500-bed facility valued at Rs 1000 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Sakra World Hospital has appointed Tandem Healthcare, a healthcare-focused EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company, to design and build its second hospital in North Bengaluru. Spanning 6.8 lakh sq ft, this 500-bed facility is valued at Rs 1,000 crore.

Sakra World Hospital, a 100% FDI hospital in India, is run by Japanese firms Secom and Toyota Tsusho.

The new Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru will deliver healthcare through advanced clinical programs, including a Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program with LINAC, MR-LINAC, Gamma Knife, Brachytherapy, and nuclear medicine, alongside specialized Interventional Neuro & Rehab, Cardiology, and Mother & Child Programs with a premium C-Suite, the hospital said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tandem Healthcare to bring our vision of a world-class healthcare facility to life,” said Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital.

The new facility complements Sakra’s existing 350-bed tertiary care centre in Marathahalli, advancing the group’s goal to expand by over 1,000 beds in Bengaluru in the coming years.