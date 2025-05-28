Asian shares are mostly higher after S&P 500 rallies 2 percent

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's decision to delay a 50% tariff on goods coming from the European Union sparked a rally on Wall Street.

US futures were little changed and oil prices rose.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 37,918.86 and traders were awaiting the outcome of an auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds. Government debt and bonds have become an increasingly important issue for markets in recent weeks as yields have climbed around the world.

The 40-year JGB's yield is at a record 3.5% and a recent auction found relatively few buyers. But analysts said worries eased a bit after Japan's finance ministry sent a questionnaire to bond investors that they took as a signal of efforts to calm the market.

The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen, trading at 144.33 yen down from 144.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.1312 from $1.1329.

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.3% to 23,304.51, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,342.36.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 8,425.10. The S&P/NZX 50 in New Zealand fell 1.8% after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate.

In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 1.8% to 2,685.44, helped by a global rally in technology shares. Samsung Electronics' shares climbed 3.3% while SK Hynix was up 3%.