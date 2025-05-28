IT and business services are moving toward autonomous operations: Tata chief

BENGALURU: IT and business services are moving toward autonomous operations and software development is being redefined by AI-led modernisation, says Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Tata Sons, in his letter to shareholders.
In the company's FY2025 Annual Report, he said Agentic AI is being embedded deeply into enterprise systems and that Tata Consultancy Services has infused AI across its offerings and built intelligent agent solutions throughout the value chain.
Talking about Generative AI he said the single most transformative force in 2024 was Gen AI. "The rise of autonomous robots and AI agents promises a future of ‘dark factories’ and AI-assisted enterprise functions," he said, adding every industry stands to benefit from Gen AI and that the IT industry is no exception.
TCS is planning four progressions- to establish a large pool of AI agents working alongside human workforce; delivering solutions through a human+ AI model; to consciously invest in AI data centres and cloud infrastructure; and forge industry-best partnerships with hardware providers, solution innovators and start-ups.
CEO K Krithivasan earned over Rs 26 cr in FY25
TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan's salary package was up 4.6% to Rs 26.52 crore in FY25. This includes salary (Rs 1.4 cr), benefits, perquisites and allowances (Rs 2.13 cr) and commission (Rs 23 cr). Krithivasan, who took charge as the CEO and MD of TCS on June 1, 2023, took home about Rs 25.36 crore salary in FY24.
According to the company's annual report, the ratio of the pay of CEO to the median remuneration of employees stood at 329.8. The company said the average annual wage increase for employees was in the range of 4.5-7%, with top performers receiving double digit increments in India. Employees outside India received a wage increase varying from 1.5-6%.
"In a very challenging geopolitical and macro-economic environment, the company reported an annual revenue of Rs 255,324 crore in FY 2025, growing 6.0% year-on-year (4.2% in constant currency). Growth Markets experienced strong demand across key industries, fuelled by accelerated digital adoption and new client acquisitions. Governments invested significantly in digital public services, creating opportunities for TCS to drive large-scale transformation," the CEO said in the letter to shareholders.