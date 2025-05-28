IT and business services are moving toward autonomous operations: Tata chief

BENGALURU: IT and business services are moving toward autonomous operations and software development is being redefined by AI-led modernisation, says Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Tata Sons, in his letter to shareholders.

In the company's FY2025 Annual Report, he said Agentic AI is being embedded deeply into enterprise systems and that Tata Consultancy Services has infused AI across its offerings and built intelligent agent solutions throughout the value chain.

Talking about Generative AI he said the single most transformative force in 2024 was Gen AI. "The rise of autonomous robots and AI agents promises a future of ‘dark factories’ and AI-assisted enterprise functions," he said, adding every industry stands to benefit from Gen AI and that the IT industry is no exception.

TCS is planning four progressions- to establish a large pool of AI agents working alongside human workforce; delivering solutions through a human+ AI model; to consciously invest in AI data centres and cloud infrastructure; and forge industry-best partnerships with hardware providers, solution innovators and start-ups.