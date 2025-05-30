Sensex drops 182 points, Nifty ends at 24,750 as markets decline on Friday

CHENNAI: Equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, May 30, 2025, capping a volatile week marked by caution and consolidation. Broader market sentiment remained subdued as investors digested the final tranche of March-quarter earnings, awaited the Q4FY25 GDP data, and monitored global trade uncertainty triggered by fresh tariff actions from the United States.

The BSE Sensex closed at 81,451.01, slipping 182.01 points or 0.22%, after moving in a narrow range between 81,698.21 and 81,286.45. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,750.70, down 82.90 points or 0.33%, with intraday fluctuations between 24,863.95 and 24,717.40.

Sectoral & Broader Market Overview

On Friday, pressure was visible across key sectors. Nifty IT (-1.12%), Metal (-1.07%), and Auto (-0.98%) sectors led the losses, impacted by weak global cues and concerns over export-linked earnings.

Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the lone star performer, surging 2.88% led by gains in Maharashtra Bank and UCO Bank, on the back of improving asset quality and renewed investor interest.

Nifty Media and select counters in Financial Services bucked the trend, closing marginally in the green.

Broader indices were largely flat to negative, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 each shedding 0.06%.

Top Gainers and Losers

Top Nifty gainers today were Eternal (+4.98%), State Bank of India (+1.80%), HDFC Bank (+0.94%), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (+0.58%) and Dr. Reddy's Labs (+0.22%).

While, top Nifty losers included Bajaj Auto (-3.10%), Hindalco (-2.27%), Shriram Finance (-1.90%), HCL Tech (-1.81%), and Tech Mahindra (-1.69%).

Market Breadth & Valuation Snapshot

The overall market breadth on NSE was negative, with 1,581 stocks declining against 1,299 advancing, and 75 ending flat.

The total market capitalisation of NSE-listed firms stood at approximately ₹5.18 trillion.

Key Drivers Today

Global Trade Jitters: Investor sentiment was dented by news surrounding US President Donald Trump’s proposed 15% tariff for 150 days, seen as a retaliatory “Plan B” measure following a court ruling. This revived fears of global trade disruptions, particularly affecting export-oriented and IT-heavy counters.

Domestic Cues: Investors remained cautious ahead of the release of India’s Q4FY25 GDP figures, expected next week. Concerns about slowing consumption trends and margin pressures in the auto and metal sectors further dampened mood.

Earnings Season Wrap: The final leg of the Q4 earnings season provided mixed signals, with strong numbers from select banks and infrastructure players offset by weak showings in the technology and cyclical space.

Outlook

Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound in the near term, with focus shifting to macroeconomic data, monsoon progression, and global policy moves. While PSU banks continue to attract flows, high valuation pockets in auto and IT may remain under pressure unless supported by robust forward guidance.