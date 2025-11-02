‘Our profitability is better than many bigger peers, thanks to operational efficiency’

Canara Bank reported a net profit of Rs 4,774 crore in Q2 FY26, up 19% year-on-year, driven by improved asset quality and growth in advances. Yet the bank’s net interest income fell by 2% and net interest margin fell to 2.52%. Managing Director and CEO of the bank K Satyanarayana Raju in an interaction with Dipak Mondal of New Indian Express explains these incongruities. Excerpts:

Your Q2 profit has gone up by around 18%, but your net interest income has contracted by 2%, and margins have fallen. How would you sum up your Q2 performance?

The Q2 performance is broadly at the expected level. You are right — there’s a 2% reduction in net interest income. This is mainly because when the regulator reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points, nearly 46% of our entire portfolio, which is linked to the repo rate, had to be repriced immediately. However, our term deposits up to June 8 were garnered at higher interest rates — mostly for one year or 444 days — so those remain fixed. That creates a natural lag when rates fall; banks have to absorb some burden for three to four quarters. That said, if you look quarter-on-quarter, our net interest income has actually improved by Rs132 crore between June and September, and our cost of deposits has come down by 9 basis points.

Your net profit is up 18%. What’s driving this consistent growth?

We’ve been growing steadily every quarter for the past 10–12 quarters. That’s because of a clear, consistent strategy that we follow every quarter. Our surplus in the priority sector also helps. In fact, while many banks face a shortfall, we have a large surplus, which we monetize by selling PSLCs every quarter.

When do you expect deposit rates to be fully repriced?

If there are no further rate cuts, visible improvement should start from the second half of the fourth quarter — around February next year. Currently, less than 20% of deposits have been repriced because 90% of our term deposits are for one year or 444 days.