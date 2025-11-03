SC dismisses Byju's plea challenging tribunal's order, clears AESL’s rights issue

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the civil appeal filed by GLAS Trust Company LLC -- a creditor of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, parent company of BYJU’s -- and Shailendra Ajmera, Partner at Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and Resolution Professional (RP) for BYJU’S, challenging the recent order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai.

The dismissal of the appeal upholds the NCLAT’s October 28 ruling, which had rejected the application filed by GLAS seeking to stop the rights issue of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). The court has now allowed AESL to proceed with its planned rights issue.

Sanjay Garg, head-legal of AESL, said, “Akash Educational Services Limited has a proud legacy of empowering students and shaping India’s academic excellence for over three decades. We welcome the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the civil appeals. This judgment reaffirms the strength of our position and upholds the integrity of the legal process.”