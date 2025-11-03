Seven more companies get Sebi nod for fresh issues adding up to over Rs 8,000 crore

MUMBAI: The IPO line-up is getting longer by the day. In its latest list, the markets watchdog Sebi has approved seven more issues by Shiprocket, Meesho, German Green Steel & Power, Rajputana Stainless, Skyways Air Services, Manika Plastech, and Allied Engineering Works in the week to October 31. These companies are planning to raise over Rs 8,000 crore in fresh issues alone with all of the issues having OFS components too.

While Shiprocket and Meesho have received approval for their draft documents filed via the confidential route, the public issue papers of the other five have been filed through the normal route and also been also cleared by the capital markets regulator in the week ending October 31.

The regulator issued observations on the confidential draft papers of ecommerce platform Meesho on October 14, and logistics and supply chain platform Shiprocket on October 31, according to Sebi.

Further, German Green Steel has received observations on October 20, Manika Plastech on October 29, Allied Engineering and Rajputana Stainless on October 30, and Skyways Air on October 31.

The issuance of observations means a company can float its IPO within the next one year, while in case of confidential filing, it has 18 months to hit the market after filing the updated DRHP, followed by RHP filing with the Registrar of Companies.

Meesho, the low-cost e-commerce platform, filed the papers via the confidential route in July and filed updated papers on October 18.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise Rs 4,250 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, while existing shareholders — including Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, Y Combinator, VH Capital, and promoters Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar — will sell up to 17.56 crore equity shares the offer-for-sale.

Zomato and Temasek-backed Shiprocket had filed pre-filed papers in May, and is planning to raise around Rs 2,400 crore, which will consist of both a fresh issue and an OFS.