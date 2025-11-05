Coromandel MD elected chairman of Fertiliser Association of India

CHENNAI: The Board of Directors of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), in its meeting held on October 31, elected S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Coromandel International Limited, as Chairman of FAI.

Dr Siba Prasad Mohanty, Managing Director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd., formerly one of the two Co-Chairmen, will now serve as the sole Co-Chairman of FAI.

Sankarasubramanian, who was previously Co-Chairman of the FAI Board and Chairman of FAI’s Southern Region, brings over three decades of diverse experience in the fertiliser industry, particularly in the Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) sector.

Mr Sankarasubramanian said, “FAI is committed to driving innovation and sustainability through resource efficiency and balanced nutrition, while working closely with policymakers to achieve Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector. We will continue to align industry goals with national agricultural priorities to foster growth, resilience, and long-term food security.”

The Fertiliser Association of India thanked Sailesh C. Mehta, the outgoing Chairman of FAI, for his leadership and said it looks forward to his continued guidance and support for the sector.

Established in 1955, FAI is a non-profit apex industry body representing fertiliser manufacturers, distributors, importers, equipment manufacturers, research institutes, and input suppliers.