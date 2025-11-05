Cyberattack wipes out Marks and Spencer profit

LONDON: British clothes-to-food retailer Marks and Spencer on Wednesday said a cyberattack that affected its online service sent profits sliding in the group's first half.

Net profit plunged 98 percent to £6.2 million ($8.1 million) in the six months to late September, compared with profit after tax of £282.1 million one year earlier, M&S said in a statement.

The company halted online sales for about six weeks after hackers targeted the business around Easter, stealing some customer data.

"The first half of this year was an extraordinary moment in time for M&S," its chief executive Stuart Machin said in the earnings release.

"However, the underlying strength of our business and robust financial foundations gave us the resilience to face into the challenge and deal with it."

The group forecast that its second-half profit would be "at least in line with last year, as the residual effects of the incident continue to reduce in the coming months".