Global stocks retreat as tech bubble fears grow

LONDON: Technology companies led sell-offs on stock markets Wednesday, as investors grow increasingly worried about an AI bubble following a rally that has propelled valuations to record highs.

Sentiment was hit also by the US government shutdown, which Wednesday became the longest ever, topping the 35-day record set during President Donald Trump's first term in office, as his administration warned of holiday air travel chaos and threatened Americans' benefits in a bid to force a resolution.

A total 1.4 million federal workers, from air traffic controllers to park wardens, are on enforced leave or working without pay.

"As well as valuation fears, the US is grappling with a nation in shutdown," noted Emma Wall, chief investment strategist at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The US is nearing peak travel period, with Thanksgiving later this month. Listed airlines are likely to see share prices fall should flights be cancelled en masse."

After an uncertain start to the week, Wall Street tumbled Tuesday, with the tech-rich Nasdaq closing down more than two percent and the S&P 500 off more than one percent.

Asia took up the baton, with Seoul and Tokyo the hardest hit Wednesday. However many markets in the region recovered as the day wore on and pared many of the losses.

Losses among Europe's main indices were less severe approaching the half-way stage, while the dollar steadied.

Oil prices rose and bitcoin recovered slightly after sharp losses Tuesday that sent the leading cryptocurrency briefly under $100,000.