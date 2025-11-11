I’m going quiet, says Warren Buffett as he steps back from Berkshire leadership; announces faster distribution family fortune

Warren Buffett, the 95-year-old legendary investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., on Monday announced a step back from his leadership role and detailed plans to accelerate the distribution of his fortune to family foundations.

In his annual Thanksgiving message, the veteran investor said: “I’m going quiet”.

In a news release, Berkshire Hathaway stated that Buffett has converted 1,800 of his A shares into 2.7 million B shares, which were immediately donated to four family foundations (Class A and B shares differ in voting power, pricing and even availability). The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation received 1.5 million shares, while The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation each received 400,000 shares.