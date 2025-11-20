ED tightens grip on Anil Ambani group with fresh Rs 3,000-crore asset attachments

The move follows an earlier seizure of the 132-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City land in Navi Mumbai valued at roughly Rs 4,462 crore. With this, the cumulative value of assets attached by the ED in the ongoing money-laundering investigation now exceeds Rs 7,500 crore. The attachments have been made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and stem from probes into the financial operations of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance, particularly the manner in which these companies raised and deployed funds.

Investigators allege that substantial sums borrowed from lenders, including Yes Bank, were diverted using a network of interconnected entities rather than being used for core lending activities. The ED claims that parts of these borrowings were used to evergreen older loans, while other amounts were moved to companies allegedly linked to the group through indirect ownership or control. Officials have also pointed to poor credit appraisal practices, weak documentation, and instances where loans were disbursed before formal sanction, portraying a pattern that regulators describe as irregular and opaque.

The Reliance ADA Group has rejected the allegations of wrongdoing, asserting that many of the attached assets belong to Reliance Communications, which has been under the supervision of a resolution professional and its creditors for several years. The group maintains that its ongoing businesses—particularly Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power—are not operationally affected and that Anil Ambani does not hold board positions in key listed entities. It has also stressed that the attachments do not alter daily operations or its ability to meet obligations.

The ED’s aggressive stance marks one of the most significant enforcement actions against a major corporate group in recent years and carries consequences beyond the immediate legal battle. The valuation of attached assets, the strength of the financial trail the ED presents, and the ability of the Ambani group to legally contest the orders will define the next phase of the case. If the attachments progress toward confiscation, it could materially influence creditor recoveries, especially in the ongoing insolvency process of Reliance Communications. At the same time, prolonged litigation may restrict the monetisation of several high-value properties, complicating restructuring efforts.

For the wider corporate sector, the investigation serves as a warning about the scrutiny large financial flows now face, particularly in cases involving related-party transactions and stressed loan accounts. For the Anil Ambani group, it represents another reputational challenge at a time when its presence in core sectors has already diminished, placing additional pressure on the group to reassure lenders, shareholders, and regulators that its businesses remain stable despite the deepening enforcement probe.