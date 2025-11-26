China chooses pricier US soy as Trump–Xi phone call signals trade reset

CHENNAI: China has placed new orders for at least ten cargoes of US soybeans, in contracts worth roughly $300 million. These deals were finalised shortly after a phone call between the leaders of the US and China, reflecting a re-energised phase of agricultural trade between the two nations. The shipments are slated for delivery in January, originating from US Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest ports.
The fresh purchases mark a clear turnaround after a period in which Chinese imports of US soybeans had all but disappeared. Only weeks ago, Chinese buyers had largely shifted to South American supplies — especially from Brazil and Argentina — as US soybeans carried a price premium, exacerbated in part by tariffs and broader trade tensions. That shift had left US growers scrambling to find alternate markets, and depressed demand had weighed heavily on export outlooks.
Yet this latest buying spree signals renewed confidence in US–China trade ties. Despite US soybeans being more expensive than Brazilian alternatives — even after freight and handling costs — China appears willing to absorb the premium. The willingness to pay more suggests that the renewed purchases may be driven not purely by near-term price economics, but by broader “reset” in trade relations and strategic signalling from Beijing, likely influenced by recent diplomatic overtures and the renewed dialogue between Washington and Beijing.
For American soybean producers and exporters, the turn of events offers a welcome lifeline. After months of weak demand and uncertainty, the new orders could help stabilise export volumes and provide some relief from the slump. Still, analysts caution that the current volumes — though significant — are modest compared to the traditional annual flows to China. The market is waiting to see whether this is the start of sustained buying, or simply a politically driven short-term burst.
Looking ahead, the key questions remain: will China continue to source soybeans from the U.S. at these price levels once shipments begin? Will private Chinese buyers — beyond state-run firms — follow through? And how will competitors, especially Brazilian exporters, respond if U.S. soybeans gain even a partial foothold again? The answers will help clarify whether this wave of purchases represents a durable shift in global soybean trade dynamics or just a symbolic boost tied to current diplomatic winds.