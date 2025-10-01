RBI keeps rates unchanged, unveils 22 measures to boost credit, ease business

MUMBAI: While the RBI-led MPC has underwhelmed headline-seekers with its unanimous vote for status-quo on the benchmark rates, the Reserve Bank has overwhelmed them with a flurry of measures—as many as 22 regulatory changes to count—aimed at improving customer convenience, credit flow to the economy and individuals, and the overall ease of doing business for all along with reducing the compliance cost for regulated entities.

Unveiling the 22 additional measures, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said these measures are aimed at strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the banking sector, improving the flow of credit, promoting ease of doing business, simplifying foreign exchange management, enhancing consumer satisfaction, and internationalisation of the bleeding rupee.

Topping the list is the revamping of the lending norms for capital market participation by changing in the lending norms and limits for banks to ensure easier flow of funds to capital markets through the banking route. Think of these steps as a three-pronged push to unlock more credit, fuel corporate deal-making, and give banks a bigger role in equity and debt financing.

Upping lending caps for IPO funding: Within this, is allowing banks to lend more to individuals against the securities they already own. Accordingly, the RBI has removed the cap on loans against listed debt and raised exposure limits for loans against shares, from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore per person. Also, IPO financing limits are being raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per borrower.