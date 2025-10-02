M&A funding, easing credit caps to large cos can get banks Rs 5.7 tln in addl credit demand

MUMBAI: The massive reform strokes that the Reserve Bank has announced Wednesday to oil the credit flow to the economy by easing a host of restrictive regulations of the past can lead to incremental credit demand in the north of around Rs 5.7 trillion a year—just from easing the large exposure caps and allowing banks fund mergers and acquisitions and, shows an analysis.

As part of the monetary policy announcements, the governor Sanjay Malhotra has announced as many as 22 amendments in a reform flourish that would go to help the public, companies and more importantly banks. He said regulatory easings are aimed at strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the banking sector, improving credit flow, promoting ease of doing business, simplifying forex management, enhancing consumer satisfaction, and internationalisation of the rupee that has been bleeding for long.

The biggest credit booster is the proposal to withdraw the 2016 framework that disincentivised banks from lending to large borrowers (with credit limit from banking system at Rs 10,000 crore and above) could boost corporate bank credit to a considerable extent. This is important as corporate credit has been the biggest missing cog in the banking growth story for many years now.

“Incremental corporate borrowing, including bonds, commercial papers and external commercial borrowings, was around Rs 30 trillion in FY25. If we assume 10-15% come back to the banking system it has the potential for banks to lend an additional Rs 3-4.5 trillion towards (based on the FY25 market size) meeting corporate demands, subject to pricing of risks,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh of SBI Research said in a note.