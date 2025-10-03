Markets end week on a positive note, led by financials and metals

As far as the sector performance is concerned, banking and financial services led the rally, with Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices rising over 1 percent. while Nifty Metal gained nearly 1.6 percent, driven by strong performances from companies like Tata Steel, Nalco, and Hindalco, and Realty and Auto sectors faced pressure, with Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices ending lower.

In the broader market trends, midcap and small-cap stocks showed resilience. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.25 percent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.15 percent, indicating selective buying interest in these segments.

Stock analysts say that while the market saw gains, sentiment remained cautious due to ongoing global economic uncertainties and domestic factors. Investors appeared to be consolidating recent gains while awaiting further economic cues.

Although the market on Friday experienced a day of consolidation with benchmark indices ending higher, gains were concentrated in banking, financial services, and metals. While, other sectors remained under pressure. Mid and small-cap stocks showed modest strength, reflecting selective investor interest in a cautious market environment.