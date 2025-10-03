'Our capacity to absorb shocks is strong': FM Sitharaman on tariffs, geopolitical challenges

India is in a position to absorb shocks arising due to the current global trade uncertainties, geopolitical challenges and tariff situations, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

"Sanctions, tariffs, and decoupling strategies are reshaping global supply chains. Wars and strategic rivalries are redrawing the boundaries of cooperation and conflict. Alliances that once appeared solid are being tested, and new coalitions are emerging. For India, these dynamics highlight both vulnerability and resilience. Our capacity to absorb shocks is strong, while our economic leverage is evolving," said Sitharaman at the event.

She acknowledged that for many smaller developing nations, the current geopolitical environment poses fundamental challenges. Developing economies face several risks, but also opportunities, she added.

Sitharaman highlighted the resilience of the Indian economy and called for inclusive global cooperation. She acknowledged downside risks—from tariff escalations in developed markets to slowing demand in key export destinations—but noted that India’s reliance on domestic demand, infrastructure investment and policy flexibility has been a buffer.