Steeply falling household deposits pose challenges to credit growth: Crisil report

On an outstanding basis, the share of household deposits in total bank deposits contracted from 64% to 60% between fiscals 2020 and 2025, with non-financial corporations filling the gap with a 4% increase. This shift has implications for deposit stability and costs, as corporate depositors tend to be more rate sensitive and prefer shorter tenures, Crisil said in a report Friday.

However, the report quickly added that overall, the recent pick up deposits growth at the system level, along with the enhanced liquidity boost by way CRR cut and the new LCR norms are adequate to fund the likely 11-12% incremental credit growth this fiscal.

The report said the structural shifts underway in the form of a decline in household contribution to term-deposits and a falling current account and savings account ratio, pose challenges to banks as these two structural shifts in deposit composition may pose challenges to deposit stability and impact funding costs over the medium to long-term, particularly during periods of tight liquidity, Crisil said.

On the liquidity front, the report said the release of Rs 2.5 trillion (equivalent to 1% of total outstanding deposits into the system) through the phased-reduction of 100 bps in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) along with the revised liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms could free up investments of Rs 1.9 trillion.

Besides deposit growth, an important aspect is the composition of deposits, which determines their stability and cost, and consequently, the sustainability of bank credit growth. Notably, the ownership pattern of deposits is seeing a structural shift with a contraction in the share of household deposits.

The shift is on account of the lower allocation of households towards deposits as part of their gross financial savings. This metric has been seeing a downward trend as retail depositors have increasingly migrated to alternative investment avenues.

In line with this, the share of households in incremental deposits raised dropped to 52% in fiscal 2025 from 67% in fiscal 2020.

During periods of tight liquidity, this behaviour can potentially lead to faster deposit outflows and increased funding costs for some banks. Looking ahead, as alternative investments continue to gain popularity, we expect the share of household deposits to decline further.

The decline in the overall household share is largely attributed to term deposits, where the share of households has decreased from 58% to 54% in the last five fiscals. In contrast, the share of households in Casa deposits has seen only a marginal drop.

An examination of the broader trend in the share of Casa deposits irrespective of ownership categories, has shown a declining trajectory, with the ratio reaching 36% as of June 2025, down from a 25-year-high of over 42% in March 2022.