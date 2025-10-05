Why investor education struggles in India

The money invested in investor education programmes has created some awareness. One can merely be happy about the ‘somewhat’ progress. However, you should be concerned about how the money is spent. A comprehensive investor survey released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock market regulator, shows key barriers to investing in securities market products are complexity and information gaps. Concerns about risk and return are common among even those surveyed who intend to invest.

If you assume the Rs 72 lakh crore worth of mutual fund assets under management, the Sebi regulations mandate setting aside about 0.02%. That pegs the size of the investor education pool at Rs 1,440 crore each year. That is just from mutual funds. The National Stock Exchange manages other investor protection funds, the Bombay Stock Exchange, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs through the administration of unclaimed benefits.

Mutual funds are at the forefront of their campaigns through the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), an industry body. Similarly, insurance companies are doing their bit separately. Investors continue to cite limited knowledge, accessibility, and low trust in financial institutions as their primary concerns. The fear of market losses continues to bother those surveyed.

Risks in investing

According to the survey findings, people with high risk tolerance comprise only 5% of the population. The word 'risk' appears 45 times in the survey, while the word 'return' figures 25 times. That shows the state of mind of the people when it comes to financial services products for investing. About 80% of households focus on preserving capital (the amount invested) more than generating returns. They highlight the need to achieve good, stable, and reliable returns with minimal losses.