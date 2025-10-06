Indian markets close higher on broad gains; Banks and IT lead rally

Among the top performers, Axis Bank rose more than 2.6 percent, supported by strong quarterly loan growth data. Aditya Birla Lifestyle surged over 8 percent following a large block deal, while healthcare majors like Fortis Healthcare, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Max Healthcare extended their recent gains.

In contrast, Tata Steel slipped nearly 1.9 percent as metal stocks came under pressure.

Analysts attributed the day’s rally to strong banking numbers, a rebound in IT stocks, and the anticipation of large inflows linked to upcoming IPOs from Tata Capital and LG Electronics India. Global cues also remained broadly supportive, with stable US bond yields and a steady risk appetite across Asian markets.

Currency and Bonds

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at Rs 88.78 per US dollar, hovering close to its record low. Traders noted intermittent intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through state-run banks to stabilize the currency. The 10-year government bond yield was steady around 6.51 Percent, supported by a lighter borrowing schedule from states.

According to market researchers and brokerages, quoted in reports, market sentiment remains positive, but they caution that volatility could return amid rupee weakness and global uncertainty. Sectoral rotation is likely to continue, with investors focusing on financials and IT while taking selective profits in defensives like FMCG and metals.

Overall, the October 6 session reflected resilience in domestic equities, supported by healthy corporate momentum and steady foreign investor interest ahead of a busy IPO calendar.