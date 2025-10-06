Store expansion and LFL growth lift Jubilant FoodWorks’ July–September sales by 19.7%

On a standalone basis, representing its core India operations, revenue stood at Rs. 1,699 crore, marking a healthy growth of 15.8 percent over the same period last year.

A key indicator of underlying brand health, the Like-for-Like (LFL) growth, remained strong across its key markets. Domino’s India reported an LFL growth of 9.1 percent for the quarter, demonstrating sustained consumer demand and effective same-store sales strategies. Its international arm, Domino’s Turkey, also posted a solid 5.6 percent LFL growth on a post-IAS-29 basis, reflecting resilience in a challenging economic environment.

During the quarter, Domino’s India opened 81 new stores, ending the quarter with a total of 2,321 stores, while Domino’s Turkey maintained a stable network, ending the quarter with 751 stores after opening one and closing one store during the period.

In the first quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks had posted consolidated revenue of Rs 2,261 crore, marking a 17.0 percent year-on-year increase, while standalone revenue stood at Rs 1,702 crore, up 18.2 percent year-on-year. During the first quarter, the company had witnessed a Like-forLike (LFL) sales growth of 11.6 percent, bolstered by a 20.1 percent increase in delivery LFL.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is the largest food service company in India, with a dominant presence in the pizza delivery segment through its master franchisee agreement with Domino’s Pizza. The company also operates the Domino’s brand in Turkey and has a diverse portfolio through its associations with other international brands like Popeyes.