RBI proposes significant changes to credit risk rules to align with global norms

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has proposed significant changes to the way banks assign risk weighting to loans and the so-called expected credit loss (ECL) framework, in a move aimed at aligning domestic regulations with global norms.

The new changes pertain to how banks assess loan risks and set aside funds for potential losses. The move is expected to reduce the capital banks need to hold for various loan types, particularly benefiting MSMEs and real estate sectors.

The proposed changes seek to ease the risk weighting, or capital that must be set aside, for different types of loans.

Major changes proposed in a new circular issued Tuesday include differentiated risk weights for corporate loans, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as real estate exposures.

The RBI also proposed including transactors, or credit card users who repay dues on time, in the regulatory retail category.