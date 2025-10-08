Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-day rally as profit-booking drags markets lower

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended lower on Wednesday (Oct 8), halting a four-day winning streak as investors booked profits amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex slipped 153 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 81,773.66, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 62 points, or 0.25 percent, to settle at 25,046.15.

Broader indices mirrored the weakness, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Market sentiment turned cautious after recent gains, with most sectors ending in the red. Realty, oil & gas, auto, and PSU banks led the decline, while IT and consumer durables were among the few gainers.