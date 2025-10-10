BMW Group reports highest ever Q3 sales, EV share in total sales rises to 21%

German luxury carmaker BMW Group India on Friday reported its highest-ever car sales in the first nine months of the calendar year (January – September). The company sold 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles. BMW sold 11,510 units and MINI 468 units. The third quarter (July – September) of CY2025 was exceptional as BMW Group India achieved its highest-ever Q3 sales, displaying growth of 21% year on year (y-o-y).

The company also saw its best-ever September sales, driven by positive effects of new GST pricing and intense festive season demand. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “The highest-ever sales in the first nine months as well as in the third quarter reflect our unparalleled focus on customer centricity.

“Our long-term strategy is aimed at successfully unlocking the potential of luxury car market and increasing market share while maintaining the core of JOY and Sheer Driving Pleasure we promise. The order bank remains healthy, and we are confident of closing the year with best-ever sales once again,” added Brar.