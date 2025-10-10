TTK Prestige promoter and chairman emeritus TT Jagannathan passes away

CHENNAI: TT Jagannathan, Chairman Emeritus of kitchen appliance maker TTK Prestige Ltd, passed away in Bengaluru late on Thursday. He was the nephew of TT Krishnamachari, founder of the TTK Group and former Finance Minister of India. Jagannathan was often referred to as “The Kitchen Mogul.”

In a filing with the stock exchanges, TTK Prestige Ltd said:

“In compliance with Regulations 30 and 31A(6)(c) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we regret to inform you that the Company was intimated today about the sudden demise of Mr. TT Jagannathan — Chairman Emeritus, belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company, on October 9, 2025. His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company, and all the Directors and employees convey their deep sorrow and condolences to his family.”