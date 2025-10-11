Why silver ETFs trading at a steep premium?

MUMBAI: The record rally in the prices of silver—having peaked in returns at 65% earlier this week compared to that of gold, which has rallied only 55% this year so far, its digital version in the form of exchange traded funds (ETFs) are trading at a steep premium of 5-12% now, thanks to the rally coupled with the festive demand, demand from central banks, leading to short-supplies as mining is muted.

This shortage and excess demand have flowed through to ETFs, which are trading at a steep premium of 5–12% over the converted imported prices inclusive of customs and GST, Axis Mutual Fund said in a report Saturday.

According to the note from the fund house, this confluence of factors has pushed total silver ETF holdings in the country to roughly 1.13 billion ounces which is worth over $40 billion by mid-2025.

It can be noted that on October 8, the safe-haven demand has seen gold and silver shattering all records and breaching the psychologically sensitive $4,000-per ounce mark globally and in the domestic market--peaking at $4020/oz for spot gold and $4,070/oz futures and silver futures breaching the $50/ounce mark and spot silver at $48.44/ounce). In the domestic prices crossed of gold crossed Rs 1.22 lakh/10 grams and silver futures rising to Rs 1,47,013 per kg. Gold has so far given more than 55% since the beginning of this year on the back of a 27% rally in 2024 and another 24% in the previous year while silver has returned more than 65% during this time.