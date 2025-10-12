‘Cement industry to see consolidation, growth’

While it may not be a household name, TKIL Industries (formerly Thyssenkrupp Industries India) has been the force behind the construction of some of India's largest cement plants for over four decades. In an exclusive interaction with Dipak Mondal, TKIL Industries’ head of Cement Business Ashutosh Pandita shed light on the company's pivotal role in the cement sector and its bullish outlook on India's infrastructure-driven growth. Excerpt:

Give us a brief overview of TKIL Industries and its role in the cement sector.

We are an old company, established in 1947, formerly known as Thyssenkrupp Industries. Now we are TKIL Private Limited. Our cement business started in the 1980s, and over the last four and a half decades, we have built plants ranging from 650 tonne per day to 11,500 tonne per day. We provide end-to-end solutions—from design and engineering to supply and after-sales service. Our strength is German technology from Thyssenkrupp Polysius, backed by our decades of Indian expertise.

You have major clients, yet your name isn't very prominent. Is it because you are not a listed entity?

Yes, we are not a listed company, as of now. That is a factor.

Any plans for an IPO?

Not as of now. I have not heard such discussions. Things are ever-evolving, but nothing is cast in stone.

Who are your big clients in the cement industry?

We are associated with the who's who of the industry. We regularly supply plants to UltraTech, and we have ongoing projects and existing plants with Adani Group. We also work with Shree Cements, Wonder Cement, and in Southern India, with Ramco Cements and Madras Cements. We are present across the length and breadth of the country.

What is your outlook for the Indian cement industry?

I am very positive. With the government's push on infrastructure, I expect the industry to grow at 6-7% CAGR. Even a conservative 5% growth means adding 30 million tonne of capacity every year. This is huge and presents both an opportunity and a challenge for us to deliver faster and more efficiently.