Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches Snacky Jain pet food, free from meat and root vegetables

NEW DELHI: Satvik Jain food for pets may sound like a stretch, but Mumbai-based Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd has made it a reality. The company has developed Snacky Jain, a new range of pet food products that are free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients.
Despite being entirely plant-based, Fredun claims that Snacky Jain “delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets.”
Developed under the company’s flagship Freossi brand, Snacky Jain is part of Fredun’s push to build what it calls a 360° pet wellness ecosystem — covering nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care.
According to a company release on Monday, the product was formulated through in-house R&D, combining natural, plant-based ingredients with functional health benefits “to ensure both taste and wellness for companion animals.”
The new product will initially be rolled out across six cities through veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and Fredun’s retail partners.
Phased expansion is planned for key pet care markets such as Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Snacky Jain is being manufactured at Fredun’s WHO-GMP-certified facility in Palghar, adhering to international quality and safety standards.
“The launch of Snacky Jain marks another strategic step in Fredun’s journey to build a comprehensive, science-driven pet wellness ecosystem,” said Fredun Medhora, Managing Director.
“Functional nutrition is the future of pet care, and through Snacky Jain, we are introducing a product that not only meets global quality standards but also addresses specific health needs with measurable benefits.”
Medhora added that Snacky Jain reflects the company’s commitment to innovation that enhances everyday wellbeing, “extending our pharmaceutical expertise into categories that improve both longevity and quality of life for pets.”
“The launch strengthens our portfolio and reinforces Fredun’s position as a trusted, forward-looking player in India’s fast-growing pet healthcare industry,” he said.
India’s Rs 10,000-crore pet care market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 22%, creating ample room for such niche innovations.