Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches Snacky Jain pet food, free from meat and root vegetables

NEW DELHI: Satvik Jain food for pets may sound like a stretch, but Mumbai-based Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd has made it a reality. The company has developed Snacky Jain, a new range of pet food products that are free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients.

Despite being entirely plant-based, Fredun claims that Snacky Jain “delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets.”

Developed under the company’s flagship Freossi brand, Snacky Jain is part of Fredun’s push to build what it calls a 360° pet wellness ecosystem — covering nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care.

According to a company release on Monday, the product was formulated through in-house R&D, combining natural, plant-based ingredients with functional health benefits “to ensure both taste and wellness for companion animals.”

The new product will initially be rolled out across six cities through veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and Fredun’s retail partners.