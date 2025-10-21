RBI sold net $7.7 billion in Aug to arrest rupee fall: Monthly bulletin

MUMBAI: The constant pressure on the rupee—primarily due to the ongoing trade war—has seen the Reserve Bank selling net of $7.7 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in August, the rupee fell the most plumbing to the worst low of 88.89 on September 23. According to the latest monthly bulletin from the Reserve Bank, it did not purchase any dollars but sold a much as $7.7 billion in August, which is more than three times it sold in July when the total outgo was only $2.54 billion in the spot market.

The rupee had lost 0.68 percent to 88.19 against the dollar, breaching the 88-per-dollar mark for the first time, in the month and close to 4.61 percent year to date. The RBI’s net outstanding forward sales stood at $53.36 billion as of end-August compared to a net sale of $57.85 billion at the end of the previous month, the bulletin data showed.