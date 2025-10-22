Is gold staring at an encore of the 1980s or is the rally here to stay?

MUMBAI: After a record rally of over 70% in rupee terms and over 65% in dollar terms so far this year, the yellow metal fell 6.3%, its worst single-day fall in 12 years, on Tuesday, primarily due to profit booking and a slew of positive news flows which shaved the sheen off the safe-haven metal.

For silver, which rallied 90% in rupee terms and over 80% in dollar terms, the same reasons coupled with increased supply to the markets by the US and China led to a 7.8% plunge in the metal, making it the worst fall since September 2011.

Market men are cautious in offering a level for the metals as of Wednesday citing the two days of exchange shutdowns but are sure of a steeper fall Thursday, reflecting the deeper cuts in the international prices.

Gold slid the most in 12 years after a weeks-long furious rally that sent the precious metal to successive highs, posting as many as 36 new records. But so was the correction -- the “simmering of trade tensions between the US and China was the snowflake which caused the avalanche and reversal of gold’s momentum trade,” according to a Bloomberg analyst.

While on Monday, the yellow metal rallied to scale past $4381.52 an ounce or 28.35 grams, it lost as much as 6.3% the next day. The white metal fell 7.8% % to $48.38 an ounce after rallying 80% for the year to scale past the $52.25 an ounce mark.

A confluence of factors dragged down the precious metals including positive trade talks between the US and China, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning coupled with profit-booking along with the end of the three-day Deepavali buying-spree.

“The safe-haven demand for precious metals has cooled somewhat as US president Donald Trump and China president Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet next week to iron out their differences on trade. Also, there is an increasing possibility that the four-week US government shutdown is nearing its end. Gold’s relative strength index indicates that prices have passed well into overbought territory. A strengthening dollar has also made precious metals more expensive for most buyers,” GEPC’s Abdul Nazer told TNIE from Kochi.