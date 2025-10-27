Heritage Foods bolsters health portfolio with majority stake in Get-A-Way

This investment is a key part of Heritage Foods' 'Vision 2030', which focuses on expanding its footprint in value-added and health-forward dairy categories. Get-A-Way has carved a niche for itself as a key player in the high-protein, no-added-sugar ice cream and dessert space, a segment experiencing rapid growth driven by demand from younger, health-aware consumers.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Limited, stated that the acquisition aligns with the company's goal of becoming "the most admired dairy nutrition company." She emphasised the synergy between Heritage's decades of dairy expertise and Get-A-Way's innovative portfolio and strong connection with Gen-Z consumers.

Founded in 2018 and formally incorporated in 2022, Get-A-Way has demonstrated impressive traction. The brand is already EBITDA neutral, has crossed double-digit revenue in FY25, and is projected to double its topline in FY26. It currently serves over 8,000 orders daily across more than 35 cities via quick-commerce and food delivery platforms, alongside five offline parlours.

Jash Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Get-A-Way, called the partnership a "transformative milestone." He expressed confidence that leveraging Heritage Foods' manufacturing scale and distribution network would accelerate the brand's pan-India expansion while preserving its core identity of quality and innovation.

The acquisition underscores a significant shift in the Indian FMCG landscape, where established players are increasingly partnering with agile, direct-to-consumer brands to tap into new consumer trends and drive future growth.