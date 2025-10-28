RBI brought 65 tonnes of gold back home in the last one year

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought another 65 tonnes of gold back to India in the last one year.

At the end of September 2025, the RBI held 880.18 tonnes of gold, of which 575.82 tonnes were held domestically, the central bank said in its half yearly report on forex management. The apex bank now holds 65% of its gold holdings domestically.

According to the report, 290.37 tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), while 13.99 tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits.

In value terms, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 11.70% at the end of March 2025 to about 13.92% cent at the end of September 2025.

The total value of RBI’s gold holdings as on September 30, 2025 was $97.5 billion.

A year ago, RBI’s total gold holdings were 854.73 tonnes, of which 60% or 510.46 tonnes were held domestically.

The foreign currency assets comprise multi-currency assets that are held in multi-asset portfolios as per the existing norms, which conform to the best international practices followed in this regard.

At the end of September 2025, out of the total FCA of USD 579.18 billion, USD 489.54 billion was invested in securities, USD 46.11 billion was deposited with other central banks and the BIS and the balance USD 43.53 billion comprised deposits with commercial banks overseas.