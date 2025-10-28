Signature Global raises Rs 875 crore via NCDs to fund mid-income housing projects 

In FY 2024-25, the company ranked as the fifth-largest listed real estate developer based on sales bookings. It achieved pre-sales of nearly Rs 10,300 crore in the previous fiscal and is targeting Rs 12,500 crore in the current financial year.

As of Q1FY26, the company has a project pipeline of 17.1 million sq. ft. of recently launched projects, and 9.2 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects. The company has 24.5 million sq. ft. of forthcoming developments to be developed over the next 2-3 years.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India), said, “Reposing of faith by institution of repute like International Finance Corporation is a testimony of our right approach and direction…We are determined to take this journey forward and will utilize the proceeds for development of mid-income housing particularly for ESG aligned projects.”

A total of 19 projects by Signature Global are EDGE certified, which is among the highest in the entire real estate industry in the country.