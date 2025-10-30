Hyundai India’s Q2FY26 profit up 14% on robust exports despite weak India sales

“We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14 percent is a further testament of our “Quality of Growth” strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL.

He added, “The transformative GST reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industry’s growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26.”

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer said that like other carmakers, HMIL did not give any price discounts even when sales were low during the GST transition period. He added that this also helped them to support margin growth in the quarter.

Going forward, Hyundai remains optimistic about sustaining growth momentum and expects sales in the sub-4 meter category to see a boost following the launch of the new Venue on November 4.

“We expect the industry to grow at around 5.5 percent CAGR, but we can beat that at 7 percent CAGR, driven by a very strong product cycle. In the immediate term, GST has given a big boost,” said Garg who is going to be the face of Hyundai’s leadership in India. Garg will be HMIL’s new CEO and managing director from January 2026.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jose Munoz had said that HMIL will invest Rs 45,000 crore and roll out 26 new models by FY2030. HMIL has also set a target of up to 30 percent export contribution, increase its revenues by 1.5 times and cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone by FY2030 under its 2030 growth roadmap.