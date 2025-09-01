GH2 Solar and Korea’s AHES to set up Rs. 400 crore Green Hydrogen electrolyzer facility in Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: GH2 Solar Limited, a solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company, on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 400 crore Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturing Facility in joint venture with Korea-based AHES Ltd.

The facility will be established in Piparsewa, located in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the company, the facility will initially have an annual manufacturing capacity of 105 MW, awarded under SECI’s SIGHT program, and supported by a Rs 157.5 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) subsidy.

The total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 400 crore, with Rs 100 crore allocated in the first phase to set up a 3 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) assembly line. The remaining Rs 300 crore will be invested in phases by 2030 to expand the facility and scale up production.

“Through global partnerships, we are bringing cutting-edge decarbonization technologies to India. Government support enables us to effectively leverage local resources,” said Anurag Jain, Founder and CEO of GH2 Solar.

“We are committed to collaborating with academic institutions and skill development centers to train engineers and technicians, ensuring India has a robust workforce to drive green hydrogen technologies forward. Ultimately, our goal is to build a complete clean energy ecosystem that positions India as a leading producer and exporter of green hydrogen, realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

As part of the joint venture, GH2 Solar will introduce advanced alkaline electrolyzer technology to India, with plans to expand into PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) and other next-generation systems in the future.