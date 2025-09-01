MSSSL to set up greenfield integrated plant in Karnataka’s Kanakapura

CHENNAI: Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL), a joint venture between Bajaj Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, announced on Monday that it will expand its production to 7 lakh tonnes per annum with the construction of a greenfield integrated steelmaking facility at Kanakapura in Karnataka.

The facility, with an investment of Rs 2345 crore, will be designed as a sustainability-first plant, and will follow a zero liquid, solid and gaseous

discharge model, with over 95% of energy needs met through renewables. MSSSL has committed to achieving net-zero steel manufacturing by 2050, and this expansion forms a critical milestone. Future phases will integrate hydrogen-ready infrastructure and carbon capture technologies, a press release said.

