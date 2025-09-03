Rupee edges up, Sensex climbs 410 points as banks, metals shine

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee and stock markets showed resilience on Wednesday, September 3, even as most Asian currencies weakened on soft global cues. Support from equities, easing oil prices, and optimism around India–US trade talks helped the rupee stay steady, while gains in banking and metal stocks lifted the indices at Wednesday’s close.

The rupee closed at 88.07 per dollar, slightly stronger than Tuesday’s close of 88.16. It touched an intraday high of 87.99 before easing back. Traders noted that the recent bearish mood in the options market has softened, with expectations of near-term stability. While many analysts believe the currency will hold around present levels, some caution that it could drift toward 90 if tariff-related risks resurface.