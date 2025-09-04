Economists give thumbs-up to GST rejig, rule out fiscal slippages or inflation build-up

MUMBAI: Economists have given the thumbs-up to the GST rejig, saying the much-anticipated decision to reduce the rate of levies is neither fiscally loose nor inflationary. It will boost growth by way of incremental consumption -- the biggest missing cog in the growth wheel for years -- which in turn may lead to the revival of private sector capex that has been missing for more than a decade now, they said.

The well-timed move will help partly offset the negative impacts of the punitive US tariffs that kicked in late last month, they added.

They see the fiscal implication by way of presumptive revenue loss of Rs 48,000 crore for this fiscal at only 0.13-14 bps of GDP. But some of them even say that the likely consumption boom can add 0.6% to the GDP on a full year basis.

Soumyakanti Ghosh, the chief economic advisor to State Bank, said the GST cuts unleash a plethora of benefits in the form of consumption boost primarily from the middle class, low inflation, ease of business and ease of living as the tax cuts represent a strategic, principled, and citizen-centric evolution of the indirect tax framework.

“The rate rationalization has brought down the effective weighted average GST rate from 14.4% at the time of inception to 11.6% in September 2019. With the current rejig, effective weighted average GST rate may come down to 9.5% because of the 453 goods on which the rates have changed, as much as 413 of them have lower rates now and only 40 goods have higher rates now and 295 goods now have now 5%/Nil from the earlier 12%,” he said.

Ghosh disputes the Rs 48,000 crore presumed fiscal impact/revenue loss by government assessment, saying, “Based on the trend growth and consumption boost, we expect only Rs 3,700 crore revenue loss, which has no impact on fiscal deficit.”

Similarly, he also does not see any pressure on inflation due to increased consumption, saying, “Since the GST rates of essential items (around 295 items) has declined from 12% to 5%/Nil, the CPI inflation in this category may also come down by 25-30 bps in FY26 after considering a 60% pass-through effect on food items."