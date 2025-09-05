After GST rejig, banks expect consumption boom to drive loan demand

MUMBAI: With credit growth remaining anemic so far this fiscal, printing in at 9.5%, steeply down from 15% in the year-ago period, in spite of the 100 bps reduction in the key repo rate since February and 75 bps in this fiscal alone, banks are now hoping to ride on the likely consumption boom spawned by the GST cuts announced this Wednesday.

It is not that corporate credit at 5.5%, down from 7.7% a year-ago, alone has not been growing. Even consumption loans have tapered off and printed in at only 14.5% on-year to touch Rs 105.6 trillion in the first quarter of the current financial. But this too is led primarily by gold loans, which surged 34.6%, followed by two-wheeler and auto loans, while home loans have also slowed to under 10%, and it's agri and small business loans that are holding up.

The latest RBI data for the fortnight ending August 8 show credit grew 10.2% while deposit grew 10.1%. In the same period last year, credit grew 13.6% and deposit 10.87%.

However, following the subdued first quarter, banks have already started rolling out attractive loan offers to boost credit growth beginning with the festive season, which now they expect to get further accentuated by the second-order effects of the GST cuts.

Banks remain hopeful that the festive season, coupled with lower inflation, softer interest rates, higher disposable income from tax reliefs in the budget, and GST cuts will boost demand and lift retail credit.