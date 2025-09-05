No Onam cheer for Vijayamohini NTC mill workers as demands remain unaddressed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For workers of Vijayamohini Mills under the National Textile Corporation (NTC), Onam this year has brought little joy.

Vijayamohini, one of the oldest mills in the capital, has been shut for over five years, pushing hundreds of families into hardship without wages, benefits, or festive cheer.

Established in 1945 as a public, non-government, unlisted company, it was brought under the National Textile Corporation in 1973.

On August 11, 2025, the Trivandrum Textile Workers Union (CITU) filed a complaint raising several demands of Vijayamohini Mills employees. A meeting was subsequently convened in the presence of the Regional Labour Commissioner, where the NTC management agreed to the union's demands. The Commissioner ordered that all eligible workers be paid the minimum bonus for a five-year period starting from 2019-20. However, despite this directive, the Union Textile Ministry, the Central Government, and the NTC management have yet to take a final decision on its implementation.