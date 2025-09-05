Nothing to launch first flagship store & establish its global headquarters in India
NEW DELHI: London-based smartphone brand Nothing announced on Friday that it will launch its first flagship store in India later this year.
Akis Evangelidis, India President and Co-founder of Nothing, said in a social media post that the Nothing Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but is now also being exported.
Evangelidis also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, is in the process of establishing its global headquarters in India.
“At Nothing and CMF, we are fully committed to this journey. Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but now also exported — a testament to India’s ability to deliver world-class technology. This is not just about making in India, but about building from India to the world. With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum,” said Akis Evangelidis.
Founded in 2020 by Carl Pei, Nothing has quickly gained popularity in the smartphone market, especially in India. Known for its unique design and transparent hardware, the brand has seen rapid growth over the past few years.
In the second quarter of 2025, Nothing recorded a 146% year-on-year growth in smartphone shipments in India, making it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country for the sixth consecutive quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.
In 2025, the company launched several new smartphones that helped boost its market share. These included the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in March, the CMF Phone 2 Pro in April, and the Phone 3 in July.