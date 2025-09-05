Nothing to launch first flagship store & establish its global headquarters in India

NEW DELHI: London-based smartphone brand Nothing announced on Friday that it will launch its first flagship store in India later this year.

Akis Evangelidis, India President and Co-founder of Nothing, said in a social media post that the Nothing Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but is now also being exported.

Evangelidis also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, is in the process of establishing its global headquarters in India.

“At Nothing and CMF, we are fully committed to this journey. Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but now also exported — a testament to India’s ability to deliver world-class technology. This is not just about making in India, but about building from India to the world. With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum,” said Akis Evangelidis.